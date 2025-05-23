Deputy Commissioner and two DMT officials arrested with Rs. 4 Million in bribes

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested three individuals, including a Deputy Commissioner and two other officials of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 4 million.

According to CIABOC, the arrests were made during a special raid conducted at the Department’s premises earlier today. The Rs. 4 million in cash, believed to have been collected through soliciting bribes, was found in their possession at the time of the arrest.

CIABOC has launched further investigations into the incident.

UPDATE – 6:40 PM:

The Deputy Commissioner and two other officials of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) have been remanded until June 06, 2025, by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.