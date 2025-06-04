Nuwan Dharmaratne resigns as COO of Lanka Sugar Company’s Pelwatte unit

Nuwan Dharmaratne, Chief Operating Officer of the Pelwatte unit of Lanka Sugar Company (Pvt) Ltd, has resigned from his position, effective June 27, 2025.

According to his resignation letter, the reason for his departure was a directive issued by Industry Minister Sunil Handunnetti, following a post Dharmaratne made on his personal Facebook account.

His letter further states: “At a time when the local sugar industry is in serious decline, the deeper meaning of my statement will soon be understood by you, the Honorable President, and your senior government officials.”

Dharmaratne served as COO of the Pelwatte unit for eight months, having been appointed to the position by Minister Vijitha Herath.