Sajith slams IMF deal, says people paying the price
Posted by Editor on July 4, 2025 - 8:08 pm
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is placing a heavy burden on the people.
Speaking at a meeting in Eppawala, Anuradhapura on July 3, 2025, Premadasa said the public is suffering because the government is following IMF conditions, including raising electricity bills and fuel prices.
He warned that the country is falling deeper into crisis every day and said he is ready to take responsibility for the nation at any time.
Premadasa also noted that the IMF is only releasing loan installments because of these price hikes, which are directly affecting the people.
