Beira Lake seaplane operations enter new chapter

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2025 - 8:00 am

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) chaired an important meeting at the Ministry of Defence on Thursday (July 3) to discuss the reintroduction of Beira Lake as a water aerodrome, an initiative poised to bring renewed vitality to Sri Lanka’s tourism and domestic aviation sectors.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders to review plans for Cinnamon Air, operated by Saffron Aviation (Pvt) Ltd, to take over seaplane operations at the historic Beira Lake Seaplane Base. As a company specializing in scheduled and chartered floatplane and wheeled aircraft services, Cinnamon Air is set to play a pivotal role in reconnecting Colombo’s urban heart to the skies and beyond.

At the outset, the Defence Secretary highlighted the government’s broader vision of strengthening Sri Lanka’s tourism and hospitality industry. He emphasized the significance of domestic aviation as a vital driver of this growth, offering faster, scenic travel options for both local and international visitors.

Discussions during the meeting focused on several critical areas, including the historical context of Beira Lake seaplane operations, overall security considerations, takeoff and landing procedures, and the need to address environmental concerns responsibly. Emphasis was placed on fostering effective collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure the success and sustainability of this ambitious project.

Concluding the meeting, Air Vice Marshal Thuyacontha (Retd) extended his appreciation to all participants for their commitment and encouraged continued coordination to expedite the re-establishment of seaplane services at the iconic Beira Lake. He also proposed reconvening in the near future to review progress and address any challenges that may arise during implementation.

As plans move forward, the reintroduction of seaplane operations at Beira Lake holds the promise of enriching Sri Lanka’s tourism landscape while enhancing urban connectivity and celebrating the country’s unique blend of history, nature, and modern infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by officials representing the Sri Lanka Navy, Air Force, Police, Civil Aviation Authority, Urban Development Authority, Central Environmental Authority, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, John Keells Group, and Saffron Aviation (Pvt) Ltd.