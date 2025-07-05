LIOC donates Rs. 100 Million to President’s Fund

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2025 - 10:16 am

The Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) has donated Rs. 100 million to the President’s Fund.

Mr. Dipak Das, Managing Director of LIOC, handed over the cheque to Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday (July 4).

It is noteworthy that this donation is in addition to the contributions LIOC already makes to the education, health, and cultural sectors in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Roshan Gamage, Senior Additional Secretary to the President, and a group of representatives from LIOC were also present on the occasion.