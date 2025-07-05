MOD backs special joint operation to ensure community safety

The Ministry of Defence (MOD), extending its full support to the Ministry of Public Security, launched a special joint security operation in the Kadana, Wattala, and Ragama Police areas on the evening of July 4, 2025.

The objective of this operation was to enhance community safety, curb illegal activities, and restore public confidence in law enforcement efforts.

The Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and Special Task Force (STF) took part in the operation, which demonstrated strong inter-agency collaboration in maintaining law and order.

Several key measures were implemented during the operation, including roadblocks, random checks on vehicles and individuals, house-to-house searches, and the arrest of suspects linked to unlawful activities. These actions were carried out with professionalism and discipline, ensuring minimal disruption to the public.

The MOD remains committed to working closely with all relevant agencies to create a safer environment for citizens. Similar operations will be conducted in other identified areas to ensure sustained peace and public security across the island.