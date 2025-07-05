Sri Lanka Excise Department exceeds mid-year revenue goal

Posted by Editor on July 5, 2025 - 7:00 pm

The Excise Department of Sri Lanka has earned Rs. 120.5 billion in revenue during the first six months of this year.

This marks a progress of 102.6%, exceeding the target set by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the department, it contributed Rs. 226.7 billion to the government in total last year.

In 2023, the department generated Rs. 178.6 billion in revenue, compared to Rs. 170.3 billion in 2022.

In line with the President’s vision, the Excise Department actively took part in the “Tax Power” week, held as part of Tax Week.

During this period, several continuous operations were carried out, including inspections of excise-licensed premises, public awareness programs for license holders, and raids targeting illegal production activities.