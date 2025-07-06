Mother, daughter among three injured in Kosgama shooting

Posted by Editor on July 6, 2025 - 7:00 am

Three individuals, including a young girl, were injured in a shooting that occurred early this morning (July 6) in the Suduwella area of Kosgama.

Police stated that the victims were traveling in a three-wheeler when they came under gunfire.

According to reports, two individuals on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a pistol-type firearm.

The injured include a 30-year-old mother, her 12-year-old daughter, and a 44-year-old man, all residents of the Avissawella area.

They have been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital for treatment.

The motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects have not yet been determined.

Kosgama Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.