Defence Secretary inspects Doppler Weather Radar project in Puttalam

Posted by Editor on July 6, 2025 - 1:42 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) made a field visit yesterday (July 5) to the Doppler Weather Radar Network project site in Puttalam.

The project, supported by a generous grant from the Government of Japan, aims to enhance real-time weather forecasting and early warning systems across the island.

Upon arrival, the Defence Secretary was warmly welcomed by Mr. Athula Karunanayake, Director General of the Department of Meteorology.

The visit underscored the strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Meteorology in developing resilient infrastructure to mitigate natural disasters.

Once operational, the Doppler Radar Network is expected to significantly improve the accuracy of weather predictions and enable timely alerts to protect lives and property from extreme weather events.

The Defence Secretary praised the initiative, noting its alignment with national efforts to modernize disaster management systems and strengthen bilateral ties with Japan.

The event was attended by Additional Secretary to the Disaster Management Division of the Ministry of Defence, K.G. Karunathiake, senior officials from the Department of Meteorology and Ministry of Defence, and international collaborators including Project Manager Tanaka Shumei of Hazama Ando Corporation and a team of technical experts from Japan Radio Co. (JRC).

Their presence highlighted the importance of global cooperation in transferring critical technology and expertise to Sri Lanka.

This landmark project not only advances meteorological science in Sri Lanka but also marks a significant step toward climate resilience and international solidarity.