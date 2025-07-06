457 arrested in Southern Province during special search operation

Posted by Editor on July 6, 2025 - 2:13 pm

A total of 457 individuals were arrested during a special search operation carried out last night (July 5) across the Galle, Matara, and Elpitiya police areas in the Southern Province.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the arrests were linked to various offences. The operation took place between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM.

The large-scale operation was a joint effort involving around 1,500 personnel from the Sri Lanka Police, Special Task Force (STF), Army, Air Force, and Navy.