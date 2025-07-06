K. Pushpakumar, alias Iniya Bharathi, arrested by CID

July 6, 2025

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP)’s Ampara District Organizer and former Eastern Provincial Councillor, K. Pushpakumar, also known as Iniya Bharathi, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) earlier today (July 6).

He was taken into custody in connection with the abduction and disappearance of the former Vice Chancellor of Eastern University, Professor Sivasubramaniam Raveendranath, which occurred in Colombo on December 15, 2006.

In relation to this incident, former State Minister and leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulikal (TMVP), Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”, was arrested by the CID on April 8, 2025, at his office in Batticaloa.

He was subsequently remanded for three months under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Based on information uncovered during Pillayan’s interrogation, Iniya Bharathi (also known as Kumaraswamy Pushpakumar) was arrested.

Iniya Bharathi, who was once a frontline leader of the LTTE, later defected from the organization along with Karuna Amman.

Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that relatives of several individuals who were abducted and went missing between 2005 and 2009 in the Thirukkovil and Vinayagapuram areas have accused Iniya Bharathi of involvement, and a court case has been filed against him.