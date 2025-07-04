Sri Lanka launches ‘Praja Shakthi’ to boost rural empowerment

Posted by Editor on July 4, 2025 - 7:30 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized that no matter how much economic growth is recorded in statistics, it becomes meaningless if the benefits do not reach the rural population.

He stated that while achieving economic growth is important, the government must also work to expand the economy in a way that creates opportunities for rural communities, making them active stakeholders in national development.

President Dissanayake made these remarks this afternoon (July 4) during the inauguration ceremony of the “Praja Shakthi” National Program, held at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The “Praja Shakthi” National Program has been launched as a flagship initiative of the current government to empower communities and ensure the fair distribution of economic benefits across the population.

Secretary to the Ministry of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, Sampath Manthrinayake, welcomed the attendees, while Presidential Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake outlined the objectives of the initiative.

Following this, Dr. Upali Pannilage, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security, and Community Empowerment, and Chairman of the “Praja Shakthi” National Operations Committee, formally introduced the program.

President Dissanayake also launched the official website of the “Praja Shakthi” program at the event.