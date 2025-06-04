Sri Lanka sees 132,919 tourist arrivals in May 2025

Posted by Editor on June 4, 2025 - 12:58 pm

Sri Lanka welcomed 132,919 foreign tourists in May 2025, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

This brings the total number of tourist arrivals for the year to 1,029,803.

India remains the leading source of visitors, with the highest number of tourists arriving from there. Meanwhile, arrivals from Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have also seen a notable increase.

According to the SLTDA, this growth reflects a steady recovery and a growing interest in Sri Lanka as a travel destination.