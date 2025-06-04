Thusitha Halloluwa further remanded until June 6, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 4, 2025 - 12:46 pm

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, has been further remanded until June 6, 2025.

The order was issued by the Fort Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Halloluwa remains in custody in connection with an ongoing case before the court concerning the alleged criminal misappropriation of government assets belonging to the National Lotteries Board.

The remand is part of a continuing investigation into the alleged misuse of public property during his tenure at the NLB.