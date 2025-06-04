SriLankan Airlines welcomes new Airbus A330-200

June 4, 2025

The latest Airbus A330-200 widebody aircraft to join SriLankan Airlines arrived in the country this morning (June 4) from Paris, France, landing at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Before landing, the newly acquired aircraft performed a special low-altitude fly-past over Colombo and Katunayake, entering Sri Lanka’s airspace and flying at an altitude of approximately 1,500 feet. It was seen cruising along the Colombo coastline, from the southern end of Port City up to Moratuwa, offering aviation enthusiasts a unique opportunity to witness the aircraft in flight for the first time.

Large crowds gathered at Galle Face Green and several other locations in Colombo to view the spectacle, which was a rare treat for both plane spotters and the general public.

According to a statement from SriLankan Airlines, “This is an exciting opportunity for aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters to catch a first glimpse of the aircraft that will strengthen SriLankan Airlines’ fleet and support its long-haul and short-haul operations, connecting Sri Lanka to the world.”

The new Airbus A330-200 marks a significant addition to the national carrier’s fleet, enhancing its international connectivity and bolstering both long-haul and short-haul operations.