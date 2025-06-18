Keheliya Rambukwella, wife and daughter arrested by Bribery Commission
Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, along with his wife and daughter, was taken into custody today (June 18) by officials from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
Accordingly, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife Kusum Priyadarshani, and daughter Chandula Ramali Rambukwella were arrested at around 11:30 AM.
The arrests are linked to an ongoing investigation into the declaration of assets and liabilities, as well as allegations of money laundering.
The three family members were taken into custody after being summoned to the CIABOC to provide statements regarding the allegations.
They are expected to be produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court later today.
