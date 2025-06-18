Sri Lanka President salutes Treasury Secretary’s economic leadership

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2025 - 4:56 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (June 18) praised outgoing Treasury Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana for his exceptional service to the country, particularly during Sri Lanka’s recent economic recovery.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President commended Mr Siriwardana’s dedication and leadership in guiding the economy through a challenging period. He noted that Siriwardana’s efforts helped the country achieve key economic milestones following the financial crisis.

President Dissanayake stressed that public officials have a duty to prevent negative outcomes and work toward national progress. He thanked Mr Siriwardana for his invaluable contributions, describing his work as an example for younger public servants.

During his speech, the President called for a new value system in public service, one that prioritises merit, empathy, and integrity over materialism and corruption. He urged public institutions to remain connected to the people and consider the real-life impact of their decisions.

Mr. Siriwardana, reflecting on his three-year tenure, said it was the most important phase of his career. He thanked the President for trusting him during a time of leadership transition, noting that this support was critical to overcoming the crisis. He credited the President’s resilience and dedication as key to the country’s recovery.

At the ceremony, the President presented Mr Siriwardana with a commemorative token in recognition of his outstanding service.

Among those present at the event were Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dr Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Chief Presidential Adviser on Digital Economy Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Senior Presidential Adviser on Economic Affairs Mr Duminda Hulangamuwa, other senior officials, and members of Mr Siriwardana’s family.