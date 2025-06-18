Defence Secretary leads talks on MRIA fence damage

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2025 - 5:43 pm

Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), presided over a meeting on Tuesday (June 17) to address ongoing issues concerning the perimeter fence of the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA).

The primary focus of the discussion was the recurring damage to the fence caused by elephant intrusions in the surrounding area.

Recognising the potential threat to both airport operations and public safety, the Defence Secretary instructed all relevant stakeholders, including the Tri Forces, to take immediate remedial measures.

He emphasised the importance of not only promptly repairing the existing damage but also formulating a long-term, sustainable solution to prevent future incidents.

Officials representing the Tri Forces, the Civil Security Department, the Department of Wildlife Conservation, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, and senior officials of the Defence Ministry participated in the meeting.

The collaborative discussions focused on enhancing the structural integrity of the fence while considering ecological factors and the movement patterns of wildlife in the area.

The Defence Secretary underscored the need for a coordinated and proactive approach to ensure the security of the airport perimeter without disrupting the natural habitat.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining continuous communication among all agencies involved to ensure the timely implementation of solutions.