Sri Lanka appoints district-level MPs to boost industry and services

Minister Sunil Handunnetti and Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe during the coordination meeting at Parliament

A meeting chaired by Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Sunil Handunneththi and Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe was held on June 17, 2025 at the Sri Lankan Parliament to improve coordination between the Ministry of Industries and district-level operations.

The meeting brought together Members of Parliament representing all 25 districts, along with the Ministers’ private staff.

The key focus was to set up an effective mechanism to address industrial issues at the district level through designated MPs.

Strengthening District and Divisional Committees

The Ministry has initiated District Industrial Committees, comprising the District Secretary, Governor, and District Coordinating Committee Chairperson.

Additionally, Divisional Industrial Committees operate under Divisional Coordinating Committee Chairpersons.

Committee members also include representatives from:

  • Industrial Development Officers
  • Provincial Industrial Authorities
  • Industrial Development Board (IDB)
  • National Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA)
  • Small Enterprise Development (SED)
  • Export Development Board (EDB)
  • National Craft Council and similar bodies

Infrastructure-related institutions like Chambers of Commerce, Banks, Urban Development Authority (UDA), Ministry of Lands, and Energy Committees may also be invited based on relevance.

The goal of these committees is to resolve regional industrial issues such as land use, transportation, bank credit, and energy locally.

Issues that cannot be solved at the divisional or district level will be escalated to the Ministry.

Ministry’s Role and Sector Advisory Committees

The Ministry clarified its role as a facilitator of industrial growth, responsible for addressing policy-level issues such as taxes, trade regulations, and cross-institutional coordination.

To support this, 24 Advisory Committees have been established across key sectors such as garments, food, boat building, spices, vehicle manufacturing, and consumer goods.

These committees consist of representatives from leading industry institutions and chambers, who submit policy recommendations to the Ministry, the Cabinet, or other relevant ministries.

Role of Parliamentarians

Parliamentarians were advised to focus on policy-level development rather than village-level matters such as individual loans or disputes.

Their main responsibilities at the district level include:

  • Initiating major industrial projects, such as factories or industrial zones
  • Identifying underused government lands and buildings for industrial use
  • Reactivating non-functional industrial estates and facilitating their handover to new entrepreneurs
  • Preparing district industrial reports on available land and opportunities

MPs Appointed for District-Level Coordination

The following Members of Parliament were appointed to coordinate industrial development efforts with the Ministry in their respective districts:

  1. Vasantha Piyathissa – Ampara District
  2. Upali Samarasinghe – Vavuniya District
  3. Oshani Umanga – Kalutara District
  4. Nandana Padma Kumara – Kalutara District
  5. Ajantha Gammaddage – Matara District
  6. T.K. Jayasundara – Galle District
  7. Rajeevan Jeyachandramurthy – Jaffna District
  8. Dr. Sellathambi Thilakanathan – Mullaitivu District
  9. Aruna Panagoda – Colombo District
  10. Kandasamy Prabhu – Batticaloa District
  11. Padmasiri Bandara – Polonnaruwa District
  12. Ravindra Bandara – Badulla District
  13. Vijesiri Basnayake – Kurunegala District
  14. Sunil Rajapaksha – Ratnapura District
  15. Deepthi Wasalage – Matale District
  16. Ruwan Wijeweera – Monaragala District
  17. Athula Welangoda – Hambantota District
  18. Champika Hettiarachchi – Gampaha District
  19. Mohamed Faizal – Puttalam District
  20. Thilina Samarakoon – Anuradhapura District
  21. Roshan Akmeemana – Trincomalee District
  22. Thanura Dissanayake – Kandy District
  23. Manjula Suraveera – Nuwara Eliya District
  24. R.M. Samantha Ranasinghe – Kegalle District
  25. M. Jegadeeswaran – Mannar District
  26. Elankumaran – Kilinochchi District

This coordinated effort is expected to enhance industrial development across Sri Lanka by solving issues efficiently and boosting entrepreneurship at the district level.

