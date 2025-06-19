Sri Lanka appoints district-level MPs to boost industry and services

Posted by Editor on June 19, 2025 - 8:57 am

A meeting chaired by Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Sunil Handunneththi and Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe was held on June 17, 2025 at the Sri Lankan Parliament to improve coordination between the Ministry of Industries and district-level operations.

The meeting brought together Members of Parliament representing all 25 districts, along with the Ministers’ private staff.

The key focus was to set up an effective mechanism to address industrial issues at the district level through designated MPs.

Strengthening District and Divisional Committees

The Ministry has initiated District Industrial Committees, comprising the District Secretary, Governor, and District Coordinating Committee Chairperson.

Additionally, Divisional Industrial Committees operate under Divisional Coordinating Committee Chairpersons.

Committee members also include representatives from:

Industrial Development Officers

Provincial Industrial Authorities

Industrial Development Board (IDB)

National Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA)

Small Enterprise Development (SED)

Export Development Board (EDB)

National Craft Council and similar bodies

Infrastructure-related institutions like Chambers of Commerce, Banks, Urban Development Authority (UDA), Ministry of Lands, and Energy Committees may also be invited based on relevance.

The goal of these committees is to resolve regional industrial issues such as land use, transportation, bank credit, and energy locally.

Issues that cannot be solved at the divisional or district level will be escalated to the Ministry.

Ministry’s Role and Sector Advisory Committees

The Ministry clarified its role as a facilitator of industrial growth, responsible for addressing policy-level issues such as taxes, trade regulations, and cross-institutional coordination.

To support this, 24 Advisory Committees have been established across key sectors such as garments, food, boat building, spices, vehicle manufacturing, and consumer goods.

These committees consist of representatives from leading industry institutions and chambers, who submit policy recommendations to the Ministry, the Cabinet, or other relevant ministries.

Role of Parliamentarians

Parliamentarians were advised to focus on policy-level development rather than village-level matters such as individual loans or disputes.

Their main responsibilities at the district level include:

Initiating major industrial projects, such as factories or industrial zones

Identifying underused government lands and buildings for industrial use

Reactivating non-functional industrial estates and facilitating their handover to new entrepreneurs

Preparing district industrial reports on available land and opportunities

MPs Appointed for District-Level Coordination

The following Members of Parliament were appointed to coordinate industrial development efforts with the Ministry in their respective districts:

Vasantha Piyathissa – Ampara District Upali Samarasinghe – Vavuniya District Oshani Umanga – Kalutara District Nandana Padma Kumara – Kalutara District Ajantha Gammaddage – Matara District T.K. Jayasundara – Galle District Rajeevan Jeyachandramurthy – Jaffna District Dr. Sellathambi Thilakanathan – Mullaitivu District Aruna Panagoda – Colombo District Kandasamy Prabhu – Batticaloa District Padmasiri Bandara – Polonnaruwa District Ravindra Bandara – Badulla District Vijesiri Basnayake – Kurunegala District Sunil Rajapaksha – Ratnapura District Deepthi Wasalage – Matale District Ruwan Wijeweera – Monaragala District Athula Welangoda – Hambantota District Champika Hettiarachchi – Gampaha District Mohamed Faizal – Puttalam District Thilina Samarakoon – Anuradhapura District Roshan Akmeemana – Trincomalee District Thanura Dissanayake – Kandy District Manjula Suraveera – Nuwara Eliya District R.M. Samantha Ranasinghe – Kegalle District M. Jegadeeswaran – Mannar District Elankumaran – Kilinochchi District

This coordinated effort is expected to enhance industrial development across Sri Lanka by solving issues efficiently and boosting entrepreneurship at the district level.