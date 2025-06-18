Vraie Cally Balthazaar assumes duties as Colombo’s 26th Mayor

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2025 - 12:03 pm

Vraie Cally Balthazaar of the National People’s Power (NPP) officially assumed duties today (June 18) as the 26th Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), becoming only the second female mayor in the Council’s history.

Balthazaar took her oaths this morning following her election during a secret ballot held on Monday (June 16).

She secured 61 votes, narrowly defeating her rival, Riza Zarook of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), who received 54 votes. Two votes were rejected, according to Sarangika Jayasundara, Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, who presided over the vote.

In the recent 2025 Local Government election, the NPP won 48 seats in the Colombo Municipal Council, while the SJB secured 29 seats. The United National Party (UNP) claimed 13 seats. In total, the Council comprises 117 members.

Speaking to the media after assuming office, Mayor Balthazaar emphasized that her election was the result of a collective effort. She pledged to address the pressing issues facing Colombo’s residents from the outset of her tenure.

“Although Colombo is the wealthiest city in Sri Lanka, it is currently overshadowed by its darker side,” Balthazaar remarked. She highlighted the detrimental effects of irregular or illegal projects on the city and stressed the urgency of resolving these issues.

Vowing to transform Colombo into one of the most developed cities in the world, the new Mayor acknowledged the public’s call for change. “The message from the people is clear: ‘Change this city.’ That responsibility now lies with us,” she said.

Mayor Balthazaar underscored the importance of collaboration, stating that Colombo’s progress will depend on the unified efforts of all 117 council members, working together beyond party and political affiliations.