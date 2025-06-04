Sri Lanka receives USD 650 Million in FDIs in first quarter of 2025

Posted by Editor on June 4, 2025 - 8:33 pm

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, announced in Parliament today (June 4) that Sri Lanka received Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) amounting to USD 650 million in the first quarter of 2025.

These investments are linked to 64 projects facilitated through the Board of Investment (BOI).

Participating in a parliamentary debate, Minister Handunnetti emphasized the significance of this achievement by comparing it to previous years. He noted that for the entire year of 2024, the country received USD 724 million from 93 FDI projects, while in 2023, the figure stood at USD 483 million.

“Mr. Chairman, just look at how many investors have come to our country. In this quarter alone, USD 650 million in direct foreign investments has come in. For the entire year of 2023, it was USD 483 million, and for 2024, it was USD 724 million. But those were from 93 projects over the whole year. Now, in just this quarter, as the BOI Chairman tells us, there are 64 projects amounting to USD 650 million in investments,” the Minister said.

Minister Handunnetti attributed this surge in foreign investment to the government’s efforts to eliminate fraud and corruption, thereby creating a more attractive and trustworthy environment for investors.