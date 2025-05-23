Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thera arrested
Posted by Editor on May 23, 2025 - 12:30 pm
The Chief Incumbent of the Sri Mangalarama Viharaya in Batticaloa, Ven. Ampitiye Sumanarathana Thera, has been arrested by the Police following an incident of disorderly conduct at the Uhana Police Station.
According to reports, the Thera behaved in an unruly manner after a suspect wanted by the Uhana Police was arrested.
This is not the first time the Thera has exhibited such behaviour in response to police actions.
Police stated that further investigations into the incident are currently underway.
