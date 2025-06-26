Sri Lanka bus fares cut by 2.5% from July 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 12:06 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation has announced a 2.5% reduction in bus fares, effective from July 1, 2025.

The decision follows discussions held yesterday (June 25) with private bus owners.

Director General of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Nayomi Jayawardana, confirmed that the revision is part of the annual bus fare adjustment policy.

While the minimum fare will remain at Rs. 27, the maximum fare for normal bus services will decrease by Rs. 54.

The revised rates will apply to all types of bus services, including normal, semi-luxury, luxury, super luxury, and expressway buses.