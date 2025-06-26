Keheliya, 11 others indicted in substandard drug scandal

June 26, 2025 - 12:30 pm

The Attorney General filed indictments before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (June 26) against 12 individuals, including former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, in connection with the procurement of substandard immunoglobulin vaccines.

The indictment contains 13 charges.

Amid the economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, a false shortage of medicine was allegedly fabricated, prompting a deviation from established procurement procedures by health authorities and resulting in the unlawful purchase of pharmaceuticals.

Among the medicines procured was a drug called human immunoglobulin. Three patients from Kandy, Matale, and Colombo, who were administered the antibody experienced complications due to its substandard quality.

Following two complaints related to the matter, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) launched an investigation.

Subsequently, a case was filed before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, naming 12 individuals as suspects.

The suspects include Sudath Janaka Fernando, the supplier of the substandard vaccine; former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella; former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Sri Chandragupta; and several senior health sector officials.

Ten of the accused were initially remanded following their court appearances but were later released on bail. However, the first suspect, the vaccine supplier, remains in remand custody.

On June 19, 2025, Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama informed the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court that the CID had concluded its investigation into the incident, which lasted one year, eight months, and six days.

Following this, the Attorney General filed indictments today before the specially appointed Trial-at-Bar, comprising Justices Mahen Weeraman, Amali Ranaweera, and Pradeep Abeyratne, against the 12 accused, including former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The charges pertain to a conspiracy to fraudulently misappropriate LKR 144.4 million from the Government of Sri Lanka by supplying 6,195 vials of non-pharmaceutical substances falsely labeled as human immunoglobulin and Rituximab to the Medical Supplies Division of the Ministry of Health.

According to the indictment, approximately 350 witnesses and around 300 items of evidence have been submitted for trial.