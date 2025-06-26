Former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta arrested

Former Secretary to the Health Ministry, Janaka Chandragupta, was arrested today (June 26) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after providing a statement.

Chandragupta arrived at the CIABOC office this morning, where he was taken into custody following the recording of his statement regarding the alleged procurement of substandard drugs.