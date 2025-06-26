Former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta arrested
Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 1:10 pm
Former Secretary to the Health Ministry, Janaka Chandragupta, was arrested today (June 26) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) after providing a statement.
Chandragupta arrived at the CIABOC office this morning, where he was taken into custody following the recording of his statement regarding the alleged procurement of substandard drugs.
