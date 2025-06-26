Sri Lanka welcomes ceasefire, ensures safety of citizens in Iran

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 1:20 pm

The Ambassador of Iran, Dr. Alireza Delkhosh, met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, yesterday (June 25) to provide an update on the latest developments in the region.

Following the meeting, Minister Herath shared a message on X stating:

“The Ambassador of Iran called on me to brief the latest situation in the region. I welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region. I stressed that further escalation would have far-reaching implications for the region and beyond, including Sri Lanka. I also briefed on the measures taken by the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans residing in Iran, in light of the current situation.”

The meeting took place amid heightened tensions in the region.

Minister Herath’s statement highlights Sri Lanka’s support for peace initiatives and its proactive steps to protect its citizens abroad.

The Government of Sri Lanka has reportedly implemented precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Sri Lankans currently living in Iran.