Major General Kapila Dolage appointed new Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 2:30 pm

Major General Kapila Dolage of the Sri Lanka Engineers has been appointed as the 67th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, effective today (June 26).

With over 33 years of distinguished service, Major General Dolage is a seasoned and decorated military officer.

He also currently serves as the 60th Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (since February 13, 2025) and the 14th Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps.

Major General Dolage received his early education at Sir James Peiris Maha Vidyalaya, Nanuoya, and later at Royal College, Colombo.

He joined the Sri Lanka Army on January 9, 1990, as part of Cadet Intake 33 and trained at the Sri Lanka Military Academy, Diyatalawa.

During his training, he received both the ‘President’s Award’ for First in Order of Merit and the ‘Sword of Honour’ as the Best All-Round Officer Cadet.

He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant on June 15, 1991, and posted to the Corps of Engineers. Throughout his career, he has held various key roles in command, staff, and training capacities.

His leadership positions include Commanding Officer of 1 and 12 Field Engineer Regiments, Commander of the 571 Infantry Brigade, General Officer Commanding of the 59 Infantry Division, and Commander of the Engineer Division.

Major General Dolage has also served in important staff positions such as Senior Staff Officer (Personnel) at the UN Mission in Haiti, and General Staff Officer roles in Jaffna and Army Headquarters.

His instructional roles include Directing Staff at the Defence Services Command and Staff Course, Chief Instructor at the Officer Career Development Centre, and Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

He was also the 22nd Commander of the Security Forces Headquarters, Central.

He is academically accomplished, holding a Master’s Degree in Defence Studies from the University of Kelaniya, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Malaya, and a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

He is also a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College and the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College.

Major General Dolage has authored several military studies and action plans, particularly for officer career development and strategic planning.

He played a key role in the National Operation Centre for COVID-19 prevention and led the development of the Army’s “Way Forward 2020–2025” plan.

He currently heads several high-level committees including the Army Defence Review 2030, the Defence Services Review 2030, and the editorial committee compiling the Army’s official history from 1999 to 2024.

He also lectures on international relations and strategic studies at military institutions.

In recognition of his exemplary and unblemished service, Major General Dolage has received several awards, including the Uttama Seva Padakkama.