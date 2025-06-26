Keheliya Rambukwella and family indicted on 43 charges by CIABOC

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 3:04 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed indictments before the Colombo High Court against former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella, his wife, three daughters, and a son-in-law, over alleged involvement in bribery and money laundering.

A total of 43 charges have been filed under the Bribery Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, making this a major development in a high-profile case that has attracted national attention.

The indictments have been filed against the following individuals:

Keheliya Bandara Rambukwella (first accused), Kusum Priyadarshani (second accused, his wife), Chamithri Jayanika Rambukwella (third accused, daughter), Ramalee Rambukwella (fourth accused, daughter), Amali Rambukwella (fifth accused, daughter), Isuru Pulasthi Bandara Polgasdeniya (sixth accused, son-in-law).

According to CIABOC, the accused are alleged to have illegally accumulated wealth through unlawful means and were involved in money laundering activities. It is further alleged that the six individuals either directly committed, aided and abetted, or conspired with a shared intention to engage in acts of money laundering.

The charges stem from an investigation into suspicious financial transactions and unaccounted wealth linked to the former minister and his immediate family members.

All six were previously arrested by CIABOC in connection with this investigation and were later released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The filing of indictments marks a significant move in Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to address corruption and promote accountability within the political system.