Sajin Vass gets bail after appearing in court over tax evasion charge

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 3:22 pm

Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela today (26) ordered the withdrawal of the arrest warrant issued against former Member of Parliament Sajin de Vass Gunawardena, who was accused of evading the payment of Rs. 36.9 million in personal income tax.

As he appeared in court through his lawyers, the Additional Magistrate also ordered that Vass be released on bail.

Bail was granted with a cash component of Rs. 100,000 and four personal sureties of Rs. 2.5 million each.