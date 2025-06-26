Sri Lanka slashes salt prices with new retail limits

The Salt Producers’ Association of Sri Lanka has announced that salt will now be sold under new maximum retail price limits, following an agreement with the Consumer Affairs Authority.

This move is aimed at reducing the current retail price of salt in the local market.

The association said that with the recent relaxation of import restrictions by the government, adequate stocks of edible salt have been received in the country. As a result, the immediate release of imported salt to the market has begun.

The new maximum retail prices are as follows:

Rock salt (1 kg) – Rs. 180

Powdered salt (1 kg) – Rs. 240

Powdered salt (400 g) – Rs. 120

The association also noted that it may take a few days to distribute the newly packaged salt across the country.

Once the distribution is complete, consumers islandwide will be able to purchase salt at these reduced and regulated prices.