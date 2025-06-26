Sri Lanka President reaffirms human rights commitment in UN talks

Posted by Editor on June 26, 2025 - 8:51 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, today (June 26) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The meeting took place during Mr. Türk’s official visit to Sri Lanka. During the discussion, President Dissanayake highlighted the Government’s commitment to national unity, reconciliation, and the protection of human rights.

He noted that his political movement has personally experienced the pain of people from both the North and the South, especially on the issue of missing persons.

President Dissanayake reaffirmed that the Government is fully dedicated to addressing these concerns and building lasting national unity.

The UN High Commissioner appreciated the ongoing political and social changes in Sri Lanka. He expressed his full support for the Government’s efforts to promote reconciliation and protect human rights.