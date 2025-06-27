Burnt body found in car in Mahawa forest

Posted by Editor on June 27, 2025 - 8:54 am

A burnt human body has been found inside a car in a forested area in the Diyabate area of Mahawa.

According to the police, the body was discovered on June 26, 2025, based on received information.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased is a 49-year-old businessman from the Millewa area of Kurunegala.

On June 25, 2025, the businessman had left home to get a haircut and did not return, prompting his wife to file a missing person complaint with the Doratiyawa Police.

Later, police questioned the woman, during which she identified the body as her husband’s.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for today at the Teaching Hospital in Kurunegala.

It has not yet been determined whether the death was a murder or a suicide, and Mahawa Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.