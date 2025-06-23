Sri Lanka calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East

Sri Lanka has expressed deep concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and has called on all involved parties to take immediate and concrete steps to reduce tensions in the region.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, the Sri Lankan government emphasized the importance of de-escalation and urged all sides to return to dialogue and pursue intense diplomatic efforts.

The statement stressed that maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East is essential and called for a collective commitment to diplomacy and peaceful resolution.