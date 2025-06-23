Sri Lanka Egg Producers’ association to share daily prices online

Posted by Editor on June 23, 2025 - 10:25 am

The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association has announced plans to share daily egg prices in Sri Lanka through social media platforms.

According to the Association, this move is aimed at keeping the public informed and curbing excessive profits made by intermediaries in the market.

Currently, eggs are being sold at prices ranging from Rs. 28 to Rs. 32 each.

However, in recent months, prices were much higher, prompting concern from both consumers and producers.

Many have blamed middlemen for the price hikes, accusing them of artificially inflating prices for their own gain.

Chairman of the Association, Sarath Ratnayake, said that by updating prices daily on social media, they hope to bring greater transparency and prevent prices from rising again in the future.