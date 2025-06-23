Sri Lanka Egg Producers’ association to share daily prices online
The All Ceylon Egg Producers’ Association has announced plans to share daily egg prices in Sri Lanka through social media platforms.
According to the Association, this move is aimed at keeping the public informed and curbing excessive profits made by intermediaries in the market.
Currently, eggs are being sold at prices ranging from Rs. 28 to Rs. 32 each.
However, in recent months, prices were much higher, prompting concern from both consumers and producers.
Many have blamed middlemen for the price hikes, accusing them of artificially inflating prices for their own gain.
Chairman of the Association, Sarath Ratnayake, said that by updating prices daily on social media, they hope to bring greater transparency and prevent prices from rising again in the future.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East June 23, 2025
- Sri Lanka Egg Producers’ association to share daily prices online June 23, 2025
- NPP gains control of 192 Local Councils across Sri Lanka June 23, 2025
- Iran threatens Hormuz shutdown after U.S. strikes June 22, 2025
- Sri Lanka Parliament reduces recently increased staff meal charges June 22, 2025