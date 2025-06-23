NPP gains control of 192 Local Councils across Sri Lanka

The National People’s Power (NPP) has so far succeeded in gaining control of 192 local government bodies.

Accordingly, it has secured an outright majority in 151 local government institutions, while in another 40 bodies, it has established control by gaining a majority during the voting process.

Although the NPP did not win a majority in the Kalpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha, it managed to bring that council under its administration, increasing the total number of councils governed by the NPP to 192.

The NPP has now taken control of several key local government institutions in the country, including the Municipal Councils of Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Kurunegala, Puttalam, and Nuwara Eliya.

In the Pradeshiya Sabhas of Agarapathana, Kotagala, and Nuwara Eliya, the position of Chairman was held by members of the Lanka Workers’ Congress, while the post of Deputy Chairman was held by representatives of the NPP.

The total number of councils under the control of parties other than the NPP stands at 53, while the establishment of governance in four other councils has been delayed due to various obstructions.

Sessions in the Seethawakapura Municipal Council, Seethawakapura Pradeshiya Sabha, and Mawathagama Pradeshiya Sabha were suspended due to unrest during secret voting.

The inaugural session of the Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha has been postponed due to internal administrative issues.

Out of the 339 local government bodies, governance has been established in 245 councils as of June 20, 2025.