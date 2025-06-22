Iran threatens Hormuz shutdown after U.S. strikes

Iran’s Parliament has voted to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil shipping route, in response to recent U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The closure, if approved by Iran’s Supreme Council by tonight, could block nearly $1 billion in oil shipments daily and is expected to push global oil prices sharply higher.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf, is only 20 miles wide at its narrowest point and handles about 20% of the world’s daily oil supply.

It is crucial for oil exports from countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran itself. Major Asian economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea rely heavily on oil that passes through this route.

Despite its vote, Iran has no legal authority to close the strait, and any attempt to block international sea traffic would likely draw a strong response.

The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet and other Western naval forces regularly patrol the area, keeping shipping lanes open.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Email Kosari stated that Iran would escalate “whenever necessary,” referring to the U.S. airstrikes which reportedly destroyed major Iranian nuclear sites using bunker-buster bombs, Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 aircraft.

Reacting to Iran’s move, U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio urged China to pressure Iran not to proceed.

Speaking on Fox News, Rubio said, “It’s economic suicide for them if they do it. It will hurt other countries’ economies a lot worse than ours.”

He warned that closing the strait would be seen as a massive escalation, promising a firm U.S. response.

“If they retaliate, it would be the worst mistake they’ve ever made,” Rubio added, while also expressing openness for future talks with Iran.

China, the largest buyer of Iranian oil and a key political ally, has yet to respond officially.

Analysts warn that a full closure of the Strait of Hormuz would not only damage global energy markets but could also severely affect Iran’s own economy.