Sri Lanka Parliament reduces recently increased staff meal charges

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2025 - 3:13 pm

The House Committee of the Sri Lankan Parliament has decided to reduce the recently increased monthly meal charges for parliamentary staff, following multiple requests made by staff members.

The decision was made during a committee meeting held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Parliament, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Earlier, on May 23, 2025, the committee had set the monthly meal charges at Rs. 4,000 for executive-grade officers and Rs. 2,500 for non-executive staff, effective from June 1, 2025.

However, in response to staff appeals, the committee has now decided to lower these amounts.

From July 1, 2025, executive-grade officers will be charged Rs. 3,000 per month, while non-executive staff members will pay Rs. 2,000.

The committee also confirmed that meal charges for drivers of Members of Parliament, Police Officers, President’s and Prime Minister’s Security Officials, and journalists using the Parliament Staff Cafeteria will remain unchanged, as per the earlier decision on May 23, 2025.

In addition to the changes in meal charges, the committee discussed further welfare measures.

One room at the MPs’ holiday home in Nuwara Eliya, which was previously reserved only for Members of Parliament, will now be available for use by parliamentary staff, in line with instructions from the Speaker.

Renovations to the MP housing complex in Madiwela were also discussed, and the committee emphasized the need to establish a daytime resting area for the drivers of MPs during parliamentary sittings.