Two Police Sergeants arrested for soliciting bribe

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2025 - 2:52 pm

Two police sergeants attached to the Ampara Division Crime Investigation Unit have been arrested by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

They are accused of attempting to solicit a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from an individual in exchange for allowing a transportation business to continue without any interference or legal action.

CIABOC officials took the two officers into custody over the bribery charges, and they are expected to be produced before court.