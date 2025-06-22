UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk to visit Sri Lanka
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, will visit Sri Lanka from June 23 to 26, 2025, marking the first visit by a UN human rights chief to the country since February 2016.
During his official visit, Mr. Türk is scheduled to meet with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.
He will also hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism, along with several Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior government officials, religious leaders, civil society representatives, diplomats, and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.
As part of his programme, the High Commissioner will visit Kandy to pay respects at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic and meet with the Chief Prelates of the Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters.
He will also travel to Jaffna and Trincomalee to meet with the Governors of the Northern and Eastern Provinces.
The visit aims to further strengthen cooperation in promoting and protecting human rights and advancing reconciliation, in line with the Sri Lankan Government’s ongoing engagement with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
