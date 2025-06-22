U.S. Strikes Iran’s nuclear sites: Trump declares “Spectacular Military Success”

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2025 - 7:45 am

United States President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military has carried out strikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two countries.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” President Trump posted on Truth Social. He added that a “full payload of bombs” was dropped on Fordow and all aircraft were returning to the U.S.

According to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, B-2 stealth bombers were used in the strikes. These bombers are capable of carrying powerful bunker-busting munitions, suitable for heavily fortified nuclear facilities. Movements of B-2 bombers had been reported earlier on Saturday.

President Trump addressed the nation at 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which was 7:30 a.m. Sri Lanka time, calling the strikes a historic moment. “A short time ago, the US military carried out strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan,” he said. “Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise.”

He declared the mission a success: “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

The President warned Iran to choose peace or face further consequences. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater, and a lot easier.”

He criticized Iran’s actions over the past decades, saying, “For 40 years, Iran has been saying, death to America, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty.”

President Trump also acknowledged the support and cooperation of Israel, stating, “I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team like perhaps no team has ever worked before, and we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with a statement, saying, “President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength.”

Trump praised the U.S. military and its leadership. “I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight, and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.”

Looking ahead, he added a stern warning: “There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left.”

A press conference is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) tomorrow at the Pentagon, which will be 5:30 p.m. Sri Lanka time, where General Dan Razin Caine and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will provide further details.

President Trump concluded his address with a message of gratitude and prayer: “God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel and God bless America.”