Three killed, 34 injured in bus accident on Badulla-Mahiyanganaya road
Posted by Editor on June 21, 2025 - 7:15 pm
A tragic bus accident occurred around 6:00 PM today (June 21) near the Dunhinda 4th mile post on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya main road, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to 34 others.
According to reports, the bus was transporting a group of pilgrims from Badulla to Anuradhapura when it overturned.
The passengers on board were residents of the Thambuttegama area.
The cause of the accident has not yet been identified.
Badulla Police have launched an investigation to determine what led to the crash.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Three killed, 34 injured in bus accident on Badulla-Mahiyanganaya road June 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka arranges exit support for nationals in Iran June 21, 2025
- Maithripala Sirisena accused of misusing Rs. 27.5 Million from President’s Fund June 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka sees $96 Million rise in foreign investment in early 2025 June 20, 2025
- NPP MP Harshana Suriyapperuma resigns from Parliament June 20, 2025