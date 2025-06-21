Three killed, 34 injured in bus accident on Badulla-Mahiyanganaya road

June 21, 2025 - 7:15 pm

A tragic bus accident occurred around 6:00 PM today (June 21) near the Dunhinda 4th mile post on the Badulla-Mahiyanganaya main road, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to 34 others.

According to reports, the bus was transporting a group of pilgrims from Badulla to Anuradhapura when it overturned.

The passengers on board were residents of the Thambuttegama area.

The cause of the accident has not yet been identified.

Badulla Police have launched an investigation to determine what led to the crash.