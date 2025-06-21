Sri Lanka arranges exit support for nationals in Iran

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka has announced that arrangements have been made with the Government of India to support Sri Lankans currently in Iran who wish to leave the country.

According to the Ministry, Sri Lankan nationals in the Islamic Republic of Iran can now use flights operated by India to return home.

This decision comes as part of a cooperative effort between Sri Lanka and India to ensure the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan citizens abroad.

Sri Lankans who want to leave Iran are advised to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Assistance is available through their Telegram channel or via the following emergency numbers:

+98 901 014 4557

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9109

Additionally, Sri Lankans can also reach out to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran for help.

Contact numbers are:

+98 939 205 5161

+98 991 205 7522 (Sinhala/English)

+98 936 636 0260

The Ministry urges all concerned Sri Lankans in Iran to make use of these services if they wish to leave the country.