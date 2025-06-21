Sri Lanka arranges exit support for nationals in Iran
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism of Sri Lanka has announced that arrangements have been made with the Government of India to support Sri Lankans currently in Iran who wish to leave the country.
According to the Ministry, Sri Lankan nationals in the Islamic Republic of Iran can now use flights operated by India to return home.
This decision comes as part of a cooperative effort between Sri Lanka and India to ensure the safety and well-being of Sri Lankan citizens abroad.
Sri Lankans who want to leave Iran are advised to contact the Indian Embassy in Tehran.
Assistance is available through their Telegram channel or via the following emergency numbers:
- +98 901 014 4557
- +98 912 810 9115
- +98 912 810 9109
Additionally, Sri Lankans can also reach out to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Iran for help.
Contact numbers are:
- +98 939 205 5161
- +98 991 205 7522 (Sinhala/English)
- +98 936 636 0260
The Ministry urges all concerned Sri Lankans in Iran to make use of these services if they wish to leave the country.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka arranges exit support for nationals in Iran June 21, 2025
- Maithripala Sirisena accused of misusing Rs. 27.5 Million from President’s Fund June 21, 2025
- Sri Lanka sees $96 Million rise in foreign investment in early 2025 June 20, 2025
- NPP MP Harshana Suriyapperuma resigns from Parliament June 20, 2025
- Chamithri Rambukwella released after meeting bail conditions June 20, 2025