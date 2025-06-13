IRGC Chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strike, Iran confirms

Posted by Editor on June 13, 2025 - 8:38 am

Iranian state media confirms the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami in an Israeli strike.

“Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the Israeli regime’s attack on the IRGC headquarters,” the local Tasnim news agency reports.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard is one of the main power centers within the country’s theocracy. It also controls Iran’s arsenal of ballistic missiles.

In addition to Salami, Israel believes the chief of Iran’s military, Mohammad Bagheri, other members of the military’s top brass, and senior nuclear scientists were eliminated in the IDF’s opening strikes on Iran.

(Source: AFP)