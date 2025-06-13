Immigration Department officer arrested over illegal passports for criminals
June 13, 2025
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reports that an office assistant at the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka has been arrested.
He is accused of allegedly aiding, abetting, and conspiring to unlawfully prepare passports for organized criminals.
The suspect is a 41-year-old man residing in Madahapola.
He was arrested by officers from the CID’s Human Trafficking and Smuggling Investigation Unit.
He is scheduled to be produced before the court.
