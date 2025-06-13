COPA calls for audit on train cancellations

The Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) has recommended that an audit be conducted to determine the daily financial losses caused by train cancellations in Sri Lanka.

The recommendation was made during a meeting held at Parliament on June 5, 2025, chaired by MP Aravinda Senarath, to discuss the 2023 Auditor General’s Report and the current state of the Sri Lanka Railways Department.

COPA had previously met with the Railways Department on May 8 to review the Auditor General’s findings. Due to several issues highlighted in the report, the committee decided to continue its investigation.

Former General Managers of Railways and former Secretaries to the Ministry of Transport were also summoned for the latest session.

One major concern raised was the insufficient number of audit and management committee meetings held between 2021 and 2024. Former officials explained that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted regular operations, and although plans were made to resume meetings in 2024, the final session was cancelled due to staff transfers.

The committee observed that these lapses in management had contributed to declining efficiency within the department. Data presented showed that delays in train operations were recorded as 64 in 2022, 61 in 2023, and 46 in 2024. COPA instructed that a report be submitted to the Ministry detailing daily train delays and the steps taken to reduce them.

The committee also emphasized the need for an audit to assess financial losses from cancelled trains.

Another issue discussed was the failure to obtain mandatory approval from the Chief Financial Officer for the 2024 procurement plan, as required by a State Finance Circular dated August 28, 2020. COPA has called for an investigation into this oversight.

The committee also noted that Siam City Cement (Lanka) Ltd. still owes Rs. 2.18 million for limestone transportation by rail. Officials said the project is ongoing and that efforts are underway to recover the payment by December 31, 2024.

On May 22, COPA members conducted an inspection tour of the Ratmalana Railway Maintenance Yard. During the visit, they observed a large amount of dismantled machinery and equipment, some of which were not stored in environmentally safe conditions. Concerns were also raised about excess equipment purchases.

As a result, the committee requested a detailed report on the procurement, costs, and maintenance of M11 railway engines.

Additionally, COPA recommended that a report be prepared on the department’s financial progress over the past five years.

Several MPs and government officials were present at the meeting, including State Minister Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara, and MPs J. C. Alawathuwala, M. L. A. M. Hizbullah, Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, T. K. Jayasundara, Ruwanthilaka Jayakody, Tushari Jayasinghe (Attorney-at-Law), Dr. Janaka Senarathna, and Manjula Suraweera Arachchi.