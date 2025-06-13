Iran to deliver ‘Harsh Response’ to Israeli attack, security sources say

Posted by Editor on June 13, 2025 - 11:05 am

Israel has launched a major military operation against Iran, striking nuclear facilities, missile factories, and military leaders in what it says is an effort to stop Tehran from building a nuclear weapon.

Explosions were reported across Iran early Friday, including at the key uranium enrichment facility in Natanz. Iran’s media also confirmed the death of top Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami and damage to the elite unit’s headquarters in Tehran. Several children were reportedly killed in a residential area of the capital.

In response, Israel declared a state of emergency, preparing for expected retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran.

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a recorded video. He announced the start of Operation Rising Lion, calling it “a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.” Netanyahu added that the campaign would continue “for as many days as it takes” to remove the threat.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the strikes, calling them a “wicked and bloody crime” and promised that Israel “will receive a bitter fate.”

An Iranian security official told Reuters that Iran is preparing a strong and decisive response, with discussions ongoing at the highest levels of government.

This marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between the two nations and raises fears of a broader regional conflict.