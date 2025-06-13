Anuradhapura Prison chief further remanded until June 23, 2025

Posted by Editor on June 13, 2025 - 2:10 pm

The Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (June 13) ordered the further remand of Mohan Karunaratne, Superintendent of Anuradhapura Prison, until June 23, 2025.

Karunaratne was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 8, 2025, in connection with the unauthorized release of a prisoner.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the framework of the official Presidential pardon granted for Vesak Day.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint lodged by the Presidential Secretariat on June 6, 2025, alleging that several inmates were released without proper authorization and were not included in the official Vesak Day amnesty list.

Preliminary findings confirm that a number of prisoners were indeed released in violation of proper procedures.

The complaint further alleges that some individuals were falsely classified as recipients of the Presidential pardon, despite lacking official approval.

The CID has since launched a comprehensive probe. Among those questioned is Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, who has been suspended and is also currently in remand custody in connection with the case.

According to the Police Media Division, a statement has been recorded from Upuldeniya, and relevant documents are under examination.

Further statements from involved parties are expected as the investigation progresses.

Early indications suggest this may not be an isolated incident.

Authorities are now probing whether similar irregularities occurred during previous Presidential pardons, pointing to possible systemic misuse of the pardon process.