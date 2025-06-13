Keheliya Rambukwella’s corruption trial set for September 2025

Posted by Editor on June 13, 2025 - 5:54 pm

The Colombo High Court has set September 25, 2025, as the trial date for former Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella and former Chairman of the State Printing Corporation Jayampathi Bandara Heenkenda.

High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka made the decision today (June 13) after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

The two are accused under the Bribery Act of committing corruption by misusing state funds.

According to the charges, Rambukwella, while serving as Minister in 2012, allegedly used a mobile phone beyond his entitled limit and arranged for the State Printing Corporation to pay a bill exceeding Rs. 240,000.

His legal limit at the time was Rs. 44,000 per month.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had previously filed the case at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

However, it was dismissed after the defense pointed out that the filing lacked written approval from the CIABOC Commissioners.

The court ruled in favor of the objection, but CIABOC was informed that it could refile the case properly, which it has now done.

During today’s hearing, both accused were present in court. Rambukwella’s lawyer requested a delay, citing his poor health.

The prosecution, however, argued that the case has been pending since 2015 and called for a speedy trial.

After considering both sides, the judge set the trial date and ordered prosecution witnesses to appear in court on the same day.