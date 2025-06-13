Sri Lanka woos German investors to boost sustainable tourism

Posted by Editor on June 13, 2025 - 7:25 pm

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with German tourism and travel industry representatives this morning at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Berlin, during his official visit to Germany.

In the meeting, President Dissanayake presented Sri Lanka’s ongoing efforts to develop sustainable tourism. He highlighted improvements in tourism infrastructure, active promotional campaigns, and strengthened safety measures aimed at making Sri Lanka a top travel destination.

The President also emphasized human resource development in the tourism sector, promotion of cultural and eco-tourism, and environmental protection. These actions, he said, are part of a broader plan to boost the tourism industry while preserving the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

President Dissanayake invited German investors to explore new opportunities in Sri Lanka’s growing tourism sector.

Germany is currently the fourth-largest source of tourists to Sri Lanka. In 2024, around 136,000 German tourists visited the island, with more than 69,000 arrivals already recorded by the end of May this year.

Foreign Minister Vjitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany Ms. Varuni Muthukumarana, and other officials also attended the meeting.