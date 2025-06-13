Sri Lankans can now access President’s Fund services online nationwide

Sri Lankans can now apply for a wide range of services under the President’s Fund online from any Divisional Secretariat across the country, starting June 21, 2025.



The system, which initially allowed applications for medical assistance starting February 7, 2025, has now been extended to include all services provided by the Fund.

This includes help for poverty alleviation, educational scholarships, rewards for academic excellence, support for people with special needs, aid for children affected by wild elephant attacks, recognition of national service, and emergency or disaster relief.

This marks the first time in the Fund’s 47-year history that its services are available nationwide, ending its previous restriction to Colombo-based operations.

The digital upgrade aims to make access easier for all citizens, while also reducing chances of misuse.

The decision to expand the system was made by the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund, chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Officials say the move will help more people across the country benefit from the Fund.